NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Will Brooklyn Nets Place Rondae Hollis-Jefferson on Trading Block?

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Josh Richardson of Miami Heat and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of Brooklyn Nets in action.

Now that there is barely a week remaining before the NBA trade deadline arrives, rumors are emerging on who are going to be traded out of their current teams.

While several teams have already made deals involving key playmakers, there are many possibilities that can still unfold in the days leading up to the trade deadline. As for the Brooklyn Nets, the recurring name in the trade rumor mill is Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

There is no confirmation yet whether Hollis-Jefferson is indeed up for trade. However, there are now reports that suggest the nearby organization, the New York Knicks, is taking an interest on the 6-foot-7 small forward.

According to NJ.com, Hollis-Jefferson's skills as an efficient all-around player can greatly help the Knicks and will complement their big man on court, Kristaps Porzingis.

However, to get Hollis-Jefferson, the Knicks will most likely need to let go of a first-round draft pick. That might be a hard decision to make though considering that the New York City franchise has been looking to maintain a fresh, younger roster to which Hollis-Jefferson -- a two-season NBA player -- could also fit in.

Meanwhile, Hollis-Jefferson has been suffering from a groin injury which forced him to miss his fourth game on Friday when the Nets faced the Los Angeles Lakers where the latter won, 102-99.

Since the player acquired the injury, the team has yet to release a time table for his return.

Hollis-Jefferson is currently averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the Brooklyn front office might be open to trading some of their veteran players. According to the New York Post, the team is not actively shopping for players but that does not mean a deal cannot be made, especially when the right offers are laid on the table.

The Nets general manager, Sean Marks, confirmed to the NY Post that they have received "calls" referring to offers to trade their players.

"We just have to wait and see," said Marks. "Just because we get a call doesn't mean we're going to do anything. At the end of the day, if we've invested a lot of sweat equity in guys, I'd like that to be fruitful for the Nets organization."