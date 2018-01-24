NBA Trade Rumors: A DeAndre Jordan Deal May Take a Little While Longer to Develop

Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly not yet received an offer for Jordan that they consider 'seriously tempting'

Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) reacts during the first half of the Clippers 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

If the recent rumors are anything to go by, it would seem that current Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is a prime candidate to be moved this season.

Jordan has been mentioned for months now as a player who could be traded, and while there is a pretty good chance that he is indeed moved, it may not happen for at least a little while longer.

Over on Twitter, The New York Times' Marc Stein passed along some information shared by league sources who revealed that the Clippers have yet to be presented with an offer for Jordan that the franchise deems to be "seriously tempting."

It is unclear if the Clippers feel that way because they are looking for too much in return for the 2017 All-Star or if the teams interested in acquiring the big man are just hesitant to offer that much.

Perhaps teams are wary of putting first-round picks on the table for a player who can opt out of his current contract this summer and who has certain limitations on the floor as well.

As seen in Basketball Reference, Jordan's defensive numbers are still decent, but a player like him who cannot shoot from range can also hurt his team in certain instances.

It is also possible that the Clippers' recent run of success is factoring into their trade demands as well.

The Clippers are in the middle of a postseason race, and it is easy to see them just shrugging their shoulders, holding on to Jordan and trying to make a run at a playoff spot if they are not blown away by the offers they received.

Whether or not Jordan stays or goes will definitely be one of the most fascinating storylines to follow during this trading season, and more twists and turns could still take place ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.