NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Having Difficulty Moving Dennis Schroder

The rebuilding Atlanta Hawks will have an opportunity to add another highly talented player to their intriguing young core soon thanks to them having the third overall pick in the draft, though they are also reportedly looking to move one of the holdovers from their recent playoff squads.

Included in a new mock draft posted recently by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo is a tidbit regarding Hawks guard Dennis Schroder.

According to league sources spoken to by Woo, the Hawks have made Schroder available via trade.

This development is not really that surprising.

It was just last month that Schroder made headlines after he revealed that he intends to talk to the Hawks' general manager and the team owner about their future plans for the franchise, according to the report of international basketball journalist David Hein.

Schroder also mentioned back then that he would like to be competitive during his prime. Given that the Hawks are currently rebuilding, the franchise's current plans may not be meshing well with Schroder's own plans.

Because of that difference in objectives, some Hawks fans may assume that Schroder is not long for the team, but not so fast.

Woo also mentioned that Schroder has not been the easiest player for the Hawks to trade "due to concerns about his attitude and the $46 million remaining on his contract through 2021."

It probably isn't helping the Hawks that most NBA teams already have either established veterans or top prospects manning the point guard spot for them, so adding another starting-caliber lead guard may not be a priority for them.

Even if Schroder wants to be on a competitive team and the Hawks would like to trade him, there is no guarantee that a deal will be completed.

Hawks fans should not be surprised at all if this offseason ends with Schroder still on the team.