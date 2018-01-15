NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Want Second-Round Picks for Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova

(Photo: Reuters/Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports) Portland Trail Blazers guard Pat Connaughton (5) tries to keep the ball in bounds in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (3) during the second half at Philips Arena, Dec. 30, 2017.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news that the Atlanta Hawks are planning to move Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova before the trade deadline next month, and now Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto has shed some light on what they want in return for the two veterans.

According to Scotto, the Hawks are asking for a high second-round draft pick for either player.

"Atlanta's thought process is reminiscent of Phoenix at last year's trade deadline. Phoenix shopped veteran swingman P.J. Tucker at the deadline to playoff teams who needed a hardnosed defender who could guard multiple positions," Scotto said in his report.

"In this case, Atlanta is banking on playoff teams in need of shooting to give up a future draft pick in exchange for Belinelli or Ilyasova to help them contend now," he continued.

"That price tag is contingent on Atlanta not being required to take on a long-term contract involving a player who is not considered an asset," he added.

The Hawks are not going to contend for a playoff spot this season, so they may as well trade away their veteran role players for future assets.

A second-round draft pick is a fair price for either Belinelli or Ilyasova since they are both veterans who can help contenders that are looking to solidify their bench for a playoff run. Both players are also in the final year of their contract.

Belinelli is averaging 11.8 points, 1.9 rebound, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in under 24 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 93 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Ilyasova is currently averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal in under 26 minutes per game. He's also shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line.