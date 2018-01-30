NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics May Be Interested in Acquiring Tyreke Evans

(Photo: Reuters/Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Dec. 21, 2017.

It appears the Boston Celtics may be looking to swing a deal before the trade deadline next week.

According to the Commercial Appeal's Ronald Tillery, Tyreke Evans could be on his way to Boston.

Of course, it should be noted that there haven't been any other reports suggesting that the Celtics are engaged in trade talks with the Memphis Grizzlies involving the versatile guard, so readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

At any rate, the Grizzlies are expected to shop Evans in the days leading up to the deadline and the Celtics can probably get him at a bargain price since he's set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has even suggested that the Grizzlies may be willing to trade him for a second-round pick during a recent appearance on "The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy." However, he said they may not move him until the final moments before the deadline.

"Memphis probably holds out until the very end, to make sure that somebody isn't ready to offer [something more]," Windhorst said, via ClutchPoints.

Well, the Celtics will probably have to put together a better offer if they want to make sure they land Evans because he's going to draw a lot of interest from other contenders.

Celtics Wire's Jared Weiss has even suggested offering a heavily protected first-round pick to entice the Grizzlies to send him to Boston.

"Boston has been reticent to surrender a first-round pick for short-term help in the past few years, but they appear closer to the Finals than last year with the way Cleveland has looked and how Boston has played against the Golden State Warriors," Weiss said.

"They could use the second-round split structure, pledging a protected first-rounder that rolls over into a pair of second-rounders if it doesn't convey after a certain period of time," he added.