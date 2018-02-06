NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested in Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) celebrates after scoring a game winning three point basket against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Staples Center, Dec. 9, 2017.

The Boston Celtics seem to be in the market for a guard who can add some scoring punch off the bench.

According to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett, the Celtics are reportedly pursuing trades for Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Memphis Grizzlies wing Tyreke Evans.

The Clippers and Grizzlies are believed to be seeking a first-round draft pick in any potential deal for their players, and the Celtics do have the necessary assets to make a run at both of them. But, as of the moment, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seems to be waiting for them to lower their asking price.

"The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value," Bulpett said in his report.

"Memphis has been asking for a first-round pick for Evans, but the Celts haven't yet been willing to go there. Denver has reportedly offered Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-round pick, and while the C's could propose something similar, the second -round pick (or picks) they could send would not be very high," he added.

In today's age of instant gratification, it is easy to get impatient with Ainge as he bides his time waiting for the perfect deal to present itself. However, it should be noted that Ainge has developed a reputation as one of the league's shrewdest executives because of his ability to pull off savvy, franchise-altering moves on the trade market, so fans should probably give him the benefit of the doubt here.

Williams is currently averaging 23.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals in under 33 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Evans is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in under 32 minutes with the Grizzlies this season.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts.