Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) shoots the ball against Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) in the second half in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena.

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be looking into the possibility of acquiring Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets have reportedly discussed, albeit vaguely, the possibility of a deal that would send Walker and all-around wing Nicolas Batum to Cleveland for two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, the coveted Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick with around $25 million in outgoing salary.

Walker would be an upgrade over Thomas especially on the defensive end of the floor, and he could easily play off the ball while LeBron James continues to serve as the team's primary ball-handler.

The former University of Connecticut standout is currently averaging 22.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range, and 84.6 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Batum is also an efficient distributor, so he can take some of the playmaking pressure off James. In 39 games this season, the French wing is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Both players would be great additions to the team, but fans should not get too excited because Lowe has also admitted that a deal seemed unlikely at this point.

"But even those are tough to construct. If the Hornets have to take both Thompson and J.R. Smith, they might view the return — even with the Nets pick — as selling too low on Walker. Including Cleveland's pick instead is probably a nonstarter for Charlotte," Lowe wrote in his report.

"The Cavs are already paying a ghastly repeater tax bill. Batum and Walker make $34.4 million combined this season. Send out any less than that — Thompson, Thomas, and Iman Shumpert make $32.9 million combined, for instance — and Dan Gilbert pays several multiples of the difference," he continued.