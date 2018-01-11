Walker only has one year remaining on contract after this season

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15)

One of the harsh realities that many NBA teams have to face is that holding on to a beloved player is not always possible or even in the best interest of the franchise.

Many teams in the past have had to make the difficult decision of trading away a franchise icon because of varying circumstances. And sometime soon, the Charlotte Hornets may need to do that as well.

In a recent article, The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps made the case for the Hornets possibly moving guard Kemba Walker ahead of this season's trade deadline.

Bontemps gave a few reasons as to why trading Walker makes sense for the Hornets, ranging from the reality of the franchise's current cap situation to the need for them to rebuild since this season is going poorly.

Walker's contract, which only binds him to the Hornets through the 2018-19 season, is another thing that should give the team a sense of urgency with regards to figuring out what they want to do.

Thus far, the Hornets have not indicated that they are even thinking about trading Walker. However, if they want to gain some financial flexibility and some future assets, that is probably something they will have to do.

Malik Monk is probably the team's best trade asset after Walker, but the Hornets would be selling low if they moved him now.

Quality rotation players like Nicolas Batum and Cody Zeller may appeal to some teams, but their substantial contracts will likely discourage many teams from agreeing to a deal. Batum is signed for two more seasons with a player option for a third, while Zeller has three more years remaining on his deal, as seen in Hoops Hype.

If the Hornets want flexibility and/or future assets, they may have no other choice than to place Walker on the trading block now.

They could hold on to Walker and hope he re-signs to a new deal, but even then, the Hornets would still find themselves in the same situation.

For the Hornets to become contenders, a rebuild may be in order first, and they could jumpstart one by trading Walker.