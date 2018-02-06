NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Looking to Move Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith

Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) reacts during the first half of the Clippers 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Dec. 29, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still pursuing a move for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan as the deadline nears, but recent reports have indicated that they have not been making much progress at all in trade talks.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, the Cavaliers reportedly offered center Tristan Thompson, guard J.R. Smith and their own first-round pick in exchange for Jordan, but the Clippers were not interested.

That should not come as a surprise. This deal would only cripple the Clippers' financial flexibility for the next few years.

As noted by Amick, Thompson still has two years, $36 million left on his contract following this season, and Smith is owed $14.7 million next season. He also has a $15.6 million team option in 2019-20 with $3.8 million guaranteed. Even if the Clippers help the Cavaliers and get a late first-rounder for taking on these contracts, it still is just not worth it.

During a recent appearance on the "The Lowe Post" podcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also talked about Thompson and Smith's contracts, and he said they were practically unmovable. "They just don't have players that interest people," Wojnarowski said of the Cavaliers, via Sporting News.

"Tristan Thompson's contract and J.R. Smith, and some of the guys with the big numbers on their team are just not movable, and if you're the Clippers, the idea of taking Tristan Thompson on just to get the Cavaliers' 2018 pick, let's say it's going to be 25, 26 wherever it falls, is it worth taking on that Thompson money moving forward? The answer is probably not," he added.

The Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round pick remains a major sticking point in potential deals involving the Cavaliers, but they may have to consider parting ways with it if they want to make any significant upgrades before the trade deadline.