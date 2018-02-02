NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers Discussing Potential Jordan Clarkson Deal

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) moves to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Dario Saric (9) during the first half at Staples Center, Nov. 15, 2017.

Trade talks between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings seem to have stalled because of George Hill's refusal to sacrifice his future guaranteed salary, but fans shouldn't panic because the Cavaliers are also looking at other options in case the deal falls apart.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have recently discussed a potential trade involving guard Jordan Clarkson with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wojnarowski's colleague Brian Windhorst also said the Cavaliers have been in contact with the Lakers during an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" last week, and he would later add that they were interested in Clarkson.

Wojnarowski didn't mention what the Cavaliers have offered the Lakers. However, many have speculated that it was probably a first-round pick plus a player because ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has recently said the Lakers have received offers where they could potentially get a first-round pick in return for Clarkson (and Julius Randle), but they had to turn them down because they didn't want to take back salary.

"They've had offers where they could potentially get a first-round pick back, but then you don't save any money on salary, right? Or you're cash flat. You get a pick but you're cash flat. Or maybe save two million instead of, you know, the whole thing. Which means you do one trade now and probably package whatever you got then or you use the draft pick yourself and then you made another trade at the draft," Shelburne said during a recent appearance on "The Lowe Post," via Lakers Outsiders.

Clarkson would be a welcome addition to the Cavaliers roster. But acquiring him will not be easy because the Lakers want to avoid contracts that can restrict their financial flexibility this offseason.

Clarkson is currently averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in under 24 minutes, and he's shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.4 percent from the free-throw line.