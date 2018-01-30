NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Boston Celtics End Up Acquiring Tyreke Evans Ahead of the Deadline?

Reuters/Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Trading season is well underway in the NBA, and one player who could be on the move prior to the Feb. 8 deadline is Tyreke Evans.

Evans is currently playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, and he is doing so at a high level. There is even a case to be made that he is having the best year of his career this season.

With the Grizzlies appearing to head nowhere this year, Evans is now being mentioned as a player who could be moved.

A recent rumor is even hinting at which team could trade for Evans.

Over on Twitter, Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal urged people not to be surprised if Evans is dealt to the Boston Celtics.

Considering how important it is now for teams to have multiple wing players on the roster, the Celtics' rumored interest in Evans is easy to understand.

Evans could slide into a bench role and contribute a great deal to the team. As seen in Basketball Reference, he is shooting incredibly well this season and is doing so quite efficiently. He has also shown he is capable of handling some playmaking duties, and that aspect of his game can shine even more if he is used as a sixth man.

The Celtics could even deploy him in small-ball lineups if needed.

So, is there a match here with the Grizzlies and the Celtics?

According to an earlier report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are seeking a first round pick in exchange for Evans. If that is the case, the Celtics could easily supply them with the asset they covet.

The Celtics are arguably the NBA's most asset-rich team at the moment, and if they really want to add Evans, they can seemingly make a deal happen pretty quickly.

There is no guarantee that Evans will go to the Celtics ahead of this season's trading deadline, but it is certainly easy to see that happening.