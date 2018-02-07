NBA Trade Rumors: Critics Keeping a Close Eye on the Lakers with Trade Deadline Coming

Reuters/ Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle takes a shot against Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young back in 2017 at the Oracle Arena

The clock is ticking for NBA teams who are still hoping to acquire new talents with the trade deadline set for tomorrow. Basketball critics and fans have their eyes on the Los Angeles Lakers for being riddled with trade rumors, but so far, no development.

The Lakers are looking to acquire experienced players to join the team consisting mostly of young ballers like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. One of Lakers biggest concerns is their forward Julius Randle and his future with the team. There have been a number of reports suggesting that the Lakers will be trading Randle to other teams before the deadline, but looks like that is not going to happen.

One of the teams who expressed interest in Randle are the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans wanted Randle in exchange for Alexis Ajinca and a second-round pick. However, there have been no progress with that trade deal.

Randle is not alone when it comes to trade talks with the Lakers. Jordan Clarkson is also speculated to be moved to another team. Apparently, there have already been offers from other teams for both Randle and Clarkson. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers got offers that will eventually give them the first-round pick. "From what I understand, they've had offers for Randle and Clarkson. They've had offers where they could get potentially get a first-round pick back, but then you don't save any money on salary, right? Or you're cash flat," Shelburne told The Lowe Post podcast.

There are still no new reports if the Lakers are in the middle of discussion with other teams concerning Randle and Clarkson. According to Chat Sports, the Lakers are unlikely to trade Randle and Clarkson in the meantime. Despite no new developments for the Lakers, critics are still monitoring the team's future decisions.