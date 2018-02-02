NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Interested in Julius Randle and Skal Labissière

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena, Dec. 22, 2017.

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be eyeing a couple of young big men who are believed to be available in trade talks.

According to Basketball Insiders' to Steve Kyler, the Mavericks are exploring the possibilities of acquiring Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, and they have continued to keep an eye on the Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissière as well.

"The Dallas Mavericks continue to pop up with regards to Labissière, although Mavericks sources said they value first round picks too greatly to pull the trigger. Those same sources pegged Lakers forward Julius Randle as a preferred target and where the Mavs will likely focus efforts in the coming days. Labissière could become a bigger option if the Lakers continue to not engage on the idea," Kyler said in his report.

Randle has been linked to a potential trade to the Mavericks earlier in the season with disgruntled center Nerlens Noel heading the other way, but talks came to a halt when Noel went under the knife to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

It should be noted that Noel's salary actually matches up with that of Randle, so maybe the two teams could try to revisit talks as the trade deadline nears.

Randle has appeared in 50 games for the Lakers this season, and he's averaging 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in under 24 minutes. He's also shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 69.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Labissière has continued to struggle in his second season in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but this was a player who has once been touted as a potential lottery pick.

The Haitian big man has shown flashes of his potential this season, but he still has a long way to go before he becomes a finished product.

Labissière is averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in under 18 minutes a game this season, and he's also shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line.