NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Open to Moving Wesley Matthews Jr.

Teams interested may need to trade a valuable pick if they want to add Matthews

Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jan 22, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) moves to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (9) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.

This season is not turning out too well for the Dallas Mavericks.

After managing to tally only 33 wins by the end of last season, any hope that this year would feature a higher win total went out the window not long after it began.

The Mavericks currently find themselves closer to the bottom of the Western Conference standings than to a playoff spot, and in all likelihood, they will miss out on the postseason for a second straight year,

It is clear that the Mavericks should start to focus more on their future rather than their present, and it seems that there may be people in the organization that are thinking that way as well.

With many rebuilding teams, the veterans on the roster who can still contribute are moved in exchange for future assets, and the Mavericks may be open to doing something like that ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Over on Twitter, The New York Times' Marc Stein shared some information provided by league sources who mentioned that the Mavericks were open to trading Wesley Matthews Jr. if they can get a valuable asset in return. To be more specific, Stein's sources noted that the Mavericks were seeking a first round pick in return for the player.

So are the Mavericks likely to get what they want in exchange for Matthews?

It is certainly easy to see that happening.

Matthews is the kind of player who just about every team in the league could benefit from having on the roster.

On the court, Matthews is a reliable shooter, with his numbers on Basketball Reference revealing that he is knocking down nearly 40 percent of the three-pointers he has launched this season. He is also a solid defender on the other end of the floor, and he can matchup with premiere perimeter threats if needed.

Matthews may not be the kind of playmaking star a team can build around on, but he can slide into any lineup and contribute right from the start.

Teams are constantly on the lookout for players like Matthews, and if the Mavericks are indeed willing to move him for a first-rounder, then he could very well end up playing elsewhere sometime soon.