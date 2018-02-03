NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Wooing Darren Collison and Making Malik Beasley Available

Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Darren Collison (7) drives past Victor Oladipo (5)

The most recent NBA Trade rumors indicate that the Denver Nuggets seem to be engaging in a lot of activity lately, as reports reveal that they are interested in Indiana Pacers point guard, Darren Collison. Further reports also reveal that they are making fan-favorite Malik Beasley available for trade.

According to reports, the Denver Nuggets are being rebuffed by the Indiana Pacers, despite their overt interest for Collison. Considering that the Pacers are trying to hold on to their unexpected spot in the playoffs, it is unlikely that they will let go of Collison, who is a considerable advantage for the team. However, the possibility of trading Collison remains, especially if the Indiana Pacers are able to find someone for the back of the team. Regardless, both Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers have yet to release a statement on the rumors.

In the meantime, further reports reveal that while they are focused in trying to get Collison, the Denver Nuggets also seem to have made Beasley available for trade. Considering that he is just starting off with his career, Beasley has shown incredible potential as he has proven to be a capable support. Beasley is known for his tendency to put the team first. As such, he quickly became a fan favorite, especially since he has been leading the bench to a constant stream of empowering cheers for the team. If he were to leave the Denver Nuggets, several fans would undoubtedly be disappointed.

Critics and fans believe that this is only the beginning of the many moves that Denver Nuggets can do for the NBA Trade. As to what might be the future of Collison and Beasley, fans will have to wait and see. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fan are advised to stay tuned for more updates.