Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA Today Sports Dec 11, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center. Chicago won 108-85.

Back in December, the Chicago Bulls went on what could go down as the most surprising winning streak of the 2017-18 NBA season, as the team won seven games in a row and lifted themselves up from last place of the Eastern Conference.

One of the players who led the team during that streak was returning forward Nikola Mirotic.

Mirotic has been a key contributor for the Bulls ever since coming back from his injuries. According to Basketball Reference, Mirotic is currently on pace to average career-highs in points and rebounds per game, and he has also been on fire from range.

This was the Mirotic the Bulls were hoping to see back when they first added him to the team. And while it has taken a few seasons for him to get to this point, it seems that he has finally found solid footing in the NBA.

Still, even taking all those things into consideration, fans should not be surprised if the 26-year-old ends up getting traded.

Because it came out in the middle of the holiday season, some fans may not have noticed a report from the Chicago Sun-Times which revealed that "Mirotic and his representatives have still made it known to the front office that he'd waive his no-trade clause if it meant being dealt to a playoff contender when he's eligible to be moved in mid-January."

The site referred to that report again this week, so that likely means things have not changed.

Considering that the Bulls are in the midst of a potentially lengthy rebuild, it makes sense that Mirotic is open to taking his talents to a team in a better position to contend.

The Bulls may be in a position to benefit greatly from this situation too, as they can ask for more in return for a player entering his prime who has already shown significant improvement.

Mirotic has already helped the Bulls improve their level of play this season, and sometime soon, he may aid the franchise by being a player who is traded for assets that can speed up the team's rebuild.