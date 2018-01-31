NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons Could Be Eyeing Rodney Hood as Their Next Acquisition

Reuters/Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) defends against Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (5) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Detroit Pistons just pulled off this trading season's first blockbuster, as they acquired Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers.

How Griffin adjusts to his new surroundings in the Motor City is going to be very interesting, and there is a chance that he may not be the only starting-caliber player the Pistons add before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Not too long ago, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported that "there is a growing belief in league personnel circles" that the Utah Jazz may move Rodney Hood.

Now, it seems that at least one suitor has clearly emerged.

In a recent article, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Pistons were looking to add Hood to their roster.

The Pistons have already indicated with the Griffin trade that they will do what they can to claim a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and acquiring Hood could help them accomplish that goal.

Though the Pistons' frontcourt now features some pretty talented players in Griffin and center Andre Drummond, they could still use some reinforcements on the perimeter.

Hood can slide into one of the wing spots and use his ability to knock down three-pointers at an efficient rate to work as an ideal complement to the Griffin-Drummond frontcourt duo.

Hood is also young enough that the Pistons may invest in him further if he is able to put up good numbers should the team indeed go ahead and acquire him.

Trading for Hood will not come without risk for the Pistons, however, as O'Connor mentioned that the team may have to trade young forward Stanley Johnson to get that deal done. Johnson is even younger than Hood, and there is still a decent chance that he can develop into a good two-way player not too long from now.

The Pistons have certainly managed to transform themselves into one of the most intriguing teams to follow for the rest of this NBA season, and they could become an even more interesting group if they manage to add Hood.