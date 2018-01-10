NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons Discussed Potential Evan Fournier Trade With the Magic

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Evan Fournier (left) with the Orlando Magic in 2017.

Orlando Magic small forward Evan Fournier appears to have caught the eye of the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have reached out to the Magic to pursue a trade for Fournier, but the deal fell through.

"Detroit pursued a deal for Fournier, but that would've been hard to execute without Reggie Jackson's contract included — even if Detroit decided to include promising rookie Luke Kennard. Jackson will be sidelined for another month-plus with a severely sprained ankle," Wojnarowski said.

"Detroit has remained one of the most aggressive teams on the early market, reflective of the Stan Van Gundy regime's desire to win now," he added.

Kennard has played well in limited minutes this season, but as noted by Wojnarowski, the Magic seem to be reluctant to take on Jackson and his hefty contract. The seventh-year point guard is owed around $51 million in the next three years. He is currently on the shelf due to a severe right ankle sprain, and he's likely going to be out until the All-Star break.

On the other hand, Fournier is slated to earn $17 million per year until the 2019–20 season, and he also has a player option for 2020–21.

Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock have been logging most of the minutes at the small forward position this season, but Fournier is a clear upgrade over those two especially on the offensive end of the floor.

The French wing is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a steal in under 33 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line.

One thing is clear, though. The Pistons will have to improve their offer if they really want to add Fournier to their roster.