NBA Trade Rumors: Explaining the Dallas Mavericks' Reported Interest in Adding Julius Randle

Randle is reportedly a 'preferred target' for the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena.

An era is nearing its end for the Dallas Mavericks.

With face of the franchise Dirk Nowitzki inching closer and closer to retirement, it has become crystal clear that the organization now has to focus on the future, which means putting together a core group that can contend for titles.

The Mavericks do not really have that solid core just yet, although rookie Dennis Smith Jr. looks like he could be part of the next, great iteration of the franchise.

Smith alone will not be able to lift this franchise up to contention again, however, and that is likely why recent rumors are hinting that the Mavericks are eyeing a player who could also become a part of their core.

In a recent article, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders shared some information from sources who revealed that the Mavericks were looking at Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle as a "preferred target." The Mavericks are even expected to focus their efforts on trying to acquire Randle just ahead of the trade deadline.

At least in some ways, Randle can seem like an ideal trade deadline acquisition for the Mavericks.

Randle is only 23 years old, so he still has plenty of time remaining to continue to develop and get better as a player. He has already shown some improvement this year.

As seen in Basketball Reference, Randle is shooting more efficiently this year, and he has also managed to maintain his decent scoring average even though he is not playing as much.

Given more minutes, it is not difficult to imagine Randle averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

Also, with rumors hinting that the Lakers want to clear payroll, the Mavericks may even be able to find a way to acquire Randle without surrendering a valuable future asset of their own.

There is no guarantee that Randle will grow to become a star player in the NBA, but the Mavericks would probably be happy with him just turning into a consistent contributor.

