NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Clippers Guard Avery Bradley

Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley attempts a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Tyler Zeller.

The Golden State Warriors may have the best record in the league at the moment, but they are always looking for ways to improve their squad.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Warriors are looking to add bench depth before the trade deadline on Thursday, and they have reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers to inquire about the availability of guard Avery Bradley.

"The Warriors are trying to beef up their bench given wobbly play from Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young. They inquired about Avery Bradley, but got nowhere, league sources say. That's not surprising; the Warriors have little to deal beyond minimum-salaried players, second-round picks starting in 2020, and first-rounders they obviously won't flip for bench guys," Lowe wrote in his report.

Well, it seems clear that the Warriors did not have the necessary assets to land the defensive-minded guard. Bradley may have struggled this season, but he is still a starting-caliber player, and the Clippers are unlikely to part ways with him unless they receive a very good offer.

Bradley is averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 42 games with the Clippers and the Detroit Pistons this season. He is also shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from three-point range, and 76.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Lowe has suggested a potential Patrick McCaw-Joe Harris swap with the Brooklyn Nets, but he would also admit that a deal was unlikely. "Harris is better now, but McCaw is four years younger. The deal would add about $200,000 to Golden State's salary bill -- plus tax -- and believe it or not, the owners actually care," he said.

The Warriors' lack of tradable assets will likely prevent them from completing a significant deal before the deadline, but they can always explore the buyout market if they want to upgrade their roster.