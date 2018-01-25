NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets Refuse to Include Clint Capela in DeAndre Jordan Trade Talks

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center, Nov. 9, 2017.

As a Houston native, DeAndre Jordan would love to join the Rockets if the Los Angeles Clippers do trade him.

Unfortunately, the Rockets don't seem to think Jordan is worth the Clippers' asking price.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, trade talks between the two teams came to a halt because the Rockets are unwilling to include center Clint Capela in the deal.

This doesn't really come as a surprise because Capela is enjoying a career season right now. He's also six years younger than Jordan so he still has lots of room to grow.

The fourth-year pro is currently averaging 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks in under 27 minutes per game. He's also shooting 66.4 percent from the field and 60.1 percent from the free-throw line.

In contrast, Jordan is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a block in under 33 minutes a game, and he's shooting 66.1 percent from the field and 60.4 percent at the free-throw stripe.

Jordan may have the edge in rebounds, but Capela is currently doing a better job in other facets of the game even though he's playing lesser minutes.

Giving up a promising player like Capela to acquire Jordan just doesn't make sense for the Rockets, and it should be noted that they also have to include additional players in the deal to match the salary needed to take in Jordan's contract.

"The Rockets would be fools to trade Clint Capela for DeAndre Jordan straight up, let alone giving up the amount of salary it would take to match Jordan's contract. Not only that, but they'd be fools to let a young center of his caliber walk. He's the perfect player for his role. He should be in Houston for a long time," Ethan Rothstein said in his column for The Dream Shake.