NBA Trade Rumors: How Will the Staring Contest between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs End?

Leonard and Spurs appear to be far apart with regards to how they want this situation to be resolved, per the latest rumors

Wikimedia Commons/Jose Garcia Kawhi Leonard with the San Antonio Spurs during a February 2017 game against the Orlando Magic

The saga between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs is growing more complicated by the day, and a possible resolution remains difficult to see.

Because Leonard and the Spurs are not on the same page — they may not even be in the same book — a quick resolution for their current conundrum seems impossible to be attained.

Some of the latest rumors are painting an even greater divide between the two sides.

Over on Twitter, ESPN NBA announcer Alvaro Martin shared some information provided by some league sources. According to the sources spoken to by Martin, Leonard is "adamant" that he does not want to go inside the Spurs' locker room again.

On the flip side, Martin's sources also noted that the Spurs are similarly "adamant" that nothing and no one will pressure them into making a deal before the 2019 trading deadline.

In all likelihood, Leonard's widely reported desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is also making this situation even more complex.

For what it's worth, the Lakers are also doing what they can to resolve this situation.

According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have "re-engaged" the Spurs in trade talks for Leonard.

It's unclear how far those talks have gotten, but this most recent development is an indicator that the Lakers and Spurs may be trying to finally set things in motion and reach a conclusion.

Still, it's worth pointing out that other teams could get involved here and make a move for Leonard, so the Lakers and Spurs talking again is by no means a sure sign that they will come to an agreement.

The Leonard saga is growing more interesting by the day, and even by the hour, and NBA fans should expect to hear more about it very soon.