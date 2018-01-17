NBA Trade Rumors: Is a Kemba Walker Deal Imminent?

Walker could be a true difference-maker if the Charlotte Hornets decide to place him on the trading block

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) passes under the basket covered by LA Clippers center

The postseason is not out of reach yet for the Charlotte Hornets. But with the way events are playing out right now, they will need things to turn around in a big way to even get back into the thick of the playoff race.

The Hornets are even in a position now where it may make more sense for them to use the rest of this year to evaluate the young players on their roster and accept losses as a byproduct of that, as opposed to continuing to give big minutes to the veterans in a possibly futile attempt to qualify for the postseason.

Rebuilding is something that the members of the front office may really want to take a closer look at.

Outside of Malik Monk, the rest of the Hornets' roster is bereft of young players with substantial potential they can still tap into.

The Hornets' place in the standings combined with their roster lacking a number of high-upside young players has led to them turning into a team that is now being mentioned as a potential seller during the upcoming trading season, with one player of theirs in particular getting named as someone who could be moved.

In a recent article for The New York Times, NBA insider Marc Stein noted that the Hornets "will probably be forced to consider dealing Kemba Walker."

On top of that, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders recently passed along some interesting comments shared by league sources who mentioned that while it may be difficult to get a deal for Walker on track, he is still someone that should be watched during this trading season.

The Hornets probably will not be trading Walker tomorrow or even next week, but if they are still buried in the standings by the time the Feb. 8 trading deadline arrives, they may become more receptive to the idea of moving their franchise player.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.