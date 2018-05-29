NBA Trade Rumors: Is DeMar DeRozan a Player Teams Should Target This Offseason?

DeRozan put up what was arguably his best year yet as a pro this past regular season

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison DeMar DeRozan calls a play during a Toronto Raptors game from earlier this year

It seems like ages ago when the Toronto Raptors were still seen by some as a team possessing the potential to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this year.

That obviously didn't happen, as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference was famously swept aside by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second consecutive season.

The Raptors face an incredibly difficult task this offseason, as they will attempt to put together a team that has the capability to break through and reach the NBA Finals.

Raptors' president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is apparently not shying away from the challenge, however, and he may even be open to doing something bold.

According to league sources spoken to recently by the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat, the Raptors are set to explore all available options this offseason, even if that means dealing a key member of the roster.

Wolstat made a point of mentioning that Raptors All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan has a better chance to return next season while indicating that he may garner trade interest this summer.

DeRozan has long been a player talked about often by Raptors fans and even by those who are not rooting for the team, mainly because there are real discussions to be had about his value as a player.

The 28-year-old guard is a reliable producer during the regular season, but many have criticized him for failing to step up when the games matter most.

DeRozan's style of play has also been talked about a lot, as his midrange-centric offense is seen by many as something that does not work well within the modern NBA.

To his credit, DeRozan worked to expand his game this year, as he shot more often from three-point range this past season while putting up a passable three-point shooting percentage that's just a shade over 31, according to Basketball Reference.

That percentage needs to be higher if DeRozan is ever going to be considered a genuine threat from long-range, but at the very least, he's displayed a willingness to change his style of play.

DeRozan also did a better job of distributing the ball this season, hinting that he can handle the task of running the offense every now and then.

So, is a version of DeRozan that's starting to take and make more three-pointers and who's also becoming a better passer someone who other NBA teams should target this offseason?

The answer to that question will depend on what the Raptors may seek in exchange in a deal for him.

If the Raptors are content with receiving non-lottery draft picks and/or some young players who could be in a playoff rotation in the future, then maybe they will find a franchise who will agree to acquire DeRozan.

If the Raptors are willing to accept nothing less than lottery picks, though, then other NBA teams may look elsewhere in search of a roster upgrade.

DeRozan's a talented player for sure, but taking into account the big dollars still remaining on his contract and his inconsistent postseason production, he is not a must-add player for any NBA team.