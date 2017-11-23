NBA Trade Rumors: Is It Finally Time for the Los Angeles Clippers to Move DeAndre Jordan?

Reuters/Robert Hanashiro Dec 5, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic forward... Robert Hanashiro December 06, 2015 02:03am EST

This summer brought big changes to the Los Angeles Clippers, and there is a chance that the roster may be shaken up once again before this season is over.

The Clippers currently find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, a place they have grown unfamiliar with in recent seasons.

Injuries have hit the Clippers hard, and they have contributed heavily to the team struggling this year.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, no extra consideration is given to teams no matter how many injuries they are dealing with. Though the season is still young, they currently find themselves out of the playoff picture and are already looking up at several other teams.

There is certainly still a chance for the team to turn things around, but then again, there is also a very real possibility that they are going to miss the postseason for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Perhaps that is why trade rumors are now swirling around one of the team's best players.

According to a recent article from The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, the name of center DeAndre Jordan has been thrown out there as a potential trade candidate. Bontemps reported that "multiple teams" have been talking about possible trades involving the 29-year-old center.

Jordan's scoring and shooting percentages are down a bit this season, as seen in Basketball-Reference, but he is still putting up solid rebounding and defensive numbers. While defense-first centers like Jordan who are somewhat unable to hit outside shots may no longer be as coveted as they once were, he can still be a positive contributor and possibly even a piece of a championship contender's puzzle.

Dealing Jordan is probably something the Clippers would not want to do, but if the team's struggles continue, he may become more valuable to the team as a trade chip. The Clippers have sorely needed an infusion of youth for a while now, and trading Jordan may help them finally acquire those young players.

There are still plenty of games remaining in the 2017-18 season for the Clippers, but whether or not Jordan will be around for all of them remains to be seen.