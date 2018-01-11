NBA Trade Rumors: Is Tyreke Evans Worth the Memphis Grizzlies' Asking Price?

Evans can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season

Reuters/Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Dec. 21, 2017.

With this season's trade deadline (Feb. 8) now less than a month away, it likely will not be long before some players need to change their work addresses.

One such player who could be on the move during this trading season is Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a recent article, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Grizzlies want a first round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old swingman.

So, does that mean that the Grizzlies will be able to receive what they want for Evans?

Wojnarowski added that Evans being on an expiring deal will likely make it harder for the Grizzlies to secure the kind of future asset they covet.

If the Grizzlies wait until the first week of February to make a deal, it is possible that a team trading for Evans will be able to pencil him into the lineup for just a little over three months, or maybe four or five if that team is a serious title contender.

Considering that first round picks can stay with the same team that drafted them for up to four years and then become a restricted free agent, Evans would need to play incredibly well in those months to compensate for all the potentially lost value.

Granted, Evans has been playing very well this season. As seen on Basketball Reference, Evans is averaging over 19 points per game this season, and what is even more impressive is how he has managed to put up that number.

Evans has been on fire from deep this year, and if he can maintain or even stay somewhat close to his current level of play, he would then shatter his previously established career-highs in three-point and effective field goal percentages.

In a league where shooting matters more than ever, Evans would be able to really help out some teams, and it does not hurt that he still has those playmaking chops.

A few months of a potentially peaking Evans is probably not worth surrendering a first round pick for, but that does not mean that a trade is out of the question. Once teams get desperate to add someone to bolster their rotation, they will likely turn to the Grizzlies, and it would not be that surprising if at least one team deems him worthy of a first round pick.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.