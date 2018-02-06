NBA Trade Rumors: Jodie Meeks Reportedly Requested a Trade from the Washington Wizards

Wikimedia Commons/scott mecum Jodie Meeks with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013.

Jodie Meeks does not seem to be happy with the lack of playing time he has been receiving lately.

According to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, the veteran journeyman's representatives have reportedly informed the Washington Wizards that he would welcome a trade before the deadline so he could play a more prominent role elsewhere.

The Wizards signed Meeks to a two-year, seven million dollar deal last summer to serve as Bradley Beal's primary backup at the shooting guard position. However, he has not played well at all, and his minutes have declined steadily since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Meeks has already collected several "did not play-coach's decision" (DNP-CD) designations in January, but he was reintegrated into the rotation after starting guard John Wall underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last week.

The veteran guard is only averaging 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in under 16 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from three-point range, and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line.

It should be noted that the second year of Meeks' contract is actually a player option, so the Wizards are unlikely to get much in return if they trade him.

"With players Tomas Satoransky, Tim Frazier, and Kelly Oubre Jr. in front of him in the rotation chart, it is no surprise Meeks wants to help a team out in another city. The one issue that makes him harder to move is that the second year of his contract is a player option. This means he could become an unrestricted free agent as soon as in six months," Jorge Cantu said in his column for ClutchPoints.

"Usually, teams are not willing to give up too much, if anything, in exchange for half-season role player rentals," he added.

It will be interesting to see if the Wizards will grant his trade request because they do not really have to move him before the deadline.