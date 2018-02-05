NBA Trade Rumors: Joe Johnson Reportedly Wants to Part Ways with the Utah Jazz

Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) guards Utah Jazz guard Joe Johnson (6) in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center, Dec. 26, 2017.

It is time to add Joe Johnson to the list of players who are likely on the move before the trade deadline this Thursday.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Johnson has reportedly been "angling" for a move away from Utah recently, and he also noted that the veteran wing might be a buyout candidate as well if the Jazz fails to trade him this week.

For fans, this should not come as a surprise. The Jazz had all the makings of a playoff team when Johnson joined them in the summer of 2016, but a lot has changed since then. Like most veterans, Johnson probably does not want to spend what may be the final season of his career with a team that has struggled to stay on the fringes of the playoff picture.

A trade or buyout would make sense for the Jazz as well because it would help them clear the logjam at the wing positions. The seven-time All-Star has declined rapidly in the past couple of seasons, but he can still make an impact in limited minutes, and he will likely draw some interest from contenders who want to add a veteran scoring presence off the bench.

"The veteran wing could provide a nice spark and veteran playoff experience coming off the bench on a contending team for the rest of the season and into postseason play. Contending teams could likely acquire him — or if he gets bought out, sign him — for a low price," Mitchell Hansen said in his column for Hoops Habit.

"The more likely scenario is that Johnson and the Jazz agree to a buyout sometime near or at the trade deadline. The biggest reason for that is Johnson's salary," he added.

Johnson is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in under 23 minutes per game this season, and he's shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 27.5 percent from three-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.