NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball Could Be LeBron James' Parting Gift for the Cleveland Cavaliers

New rumor hinting that Ball could be moved to the Cavaliers as part of a sign-and-trade deal for James

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost LeBron James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a February 2018 game

LeBron James has spent the past four seasons and 11 of his 15 total in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the course of his time with the Cavaliers, he's taken the franchise to the NBA Finals five times and won the title once.

James' legacy in Cleveland is obviously secure, but even so, there are fans understandably worried that the franchise might again fall into disarray if the greatest player in the city's history decides to take his talents elsewhere for a second time.

However, a new rumor is hinting that James may be trying to pull off a move that would allow the Cavaliers to recoup something of value even if he decides to leave the team this summer.

ESPN NBA insider Chris B. Haynes recently told ESPN LA that incoming second-year player Lonzo Ball is "the one constant" he's heard with regards to a player who could potentially be traded for James.

James has the option to be a free agent this summer, but if he decides to opt into the final year of his current deal, he could make it possible for the Cavaliers to recoup some value by executing a sign-and-trade.

In the scenario Haynes outlined, the sign-and-trade would lead to James landing in Los Angeles, while Ball would then become the lead guard for the Cavaliers.

Ball didn't have the most impressive rookie campaign, but he did stand out in ways that most rookies don't. While Ball shot a dismal 36 percent from the field, he made up for that by tallying more than seven assists and nearly seven rebounds per contest, per Basketball Reference.

Ball also more than held his own on the defensive end of the floor, and if he's able to successfully rework his shot for the league, he could quickly turn into an elite point guard.

If the Cavaliers can pair Ball with another talented youngster using the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft, then they can have a better foundation to build upon than the one they had when James first left town.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.