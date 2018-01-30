(Photo: Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) reacts during the first half of the Clippers 121–106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Dec. 29, 2017.

The Los Angeles Clippers already sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association (NBA) community by shipping five-time All-Star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, but they may not be done dealing quite yet.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are still trying to move center DeAndre Jordan and guard Lou Williams before the trade deadline, and they are reportedly asking for young players and draft picks in return for the two veterans.

Well, that doesn't come as a surprise.

Keeping Jordan and Williams just does not make sense anymore since they are now in rebuilding mode after they traded away Griffin. Of course, the Clippers don't want to admit that publicly because they don't want opposing teams to think they are desperately trying to move them.

"Officially, the Clippers are selling that they are competitive on the court and can push for a playoff spot — they are a game out of the eight seed as of today," Kurt Helin said in his column for NBC Sports.

"The reality is moving Griffin is the next domino in the rebuild, and things will now pick up steam," he added.

"The buzz is the Clippers want to clear out some cap space to make a push for LeBron James this summer (I have heard the Clippers are not on his radar, and these moves don't make them contenders)," he continued.

Jordan is averaging 11.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and a block in under 33 minutes per game this season, and he's shooting 66.8 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from the free-throw line.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, the Clippers and Jordan are still not close to a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Williams is having a career year with the Clippers this season. He is currently averaging 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals in under 33 minutes a game. He's also shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three-point range, and 89.6 percent from the free-throw line.