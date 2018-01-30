NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Moving DeAndre Jordan Now Seems Highly Likely

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

In a surprising turn of events, the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in the middle of a playoff race, traded their star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, and they may not be done making moves just yet. With Griffin now out the door, center DeAndre Jordan could be the next one bidding farewell to Los Angeles.

According to sources spoken to by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are continuing to look for "packages of young players and picks" in trade talks involving Jordan and his current teammate Lou Williams.

Wojnarowski added that the Clippers are still considering contract extensions, but only "at the right price."

Notably, the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner mentioned in a recent article that Jordan and the Clippers "are not close to a contract extension."

There is still a chance that things may change and the Clippers may be willing to cede more ground to Jordan during contract negotiations now that he is the lone holdover from the team's Lob City-era big three.

But then again, with the Clippers seemingly rebuilding - or at the very least retooling - it is possible that they no longer see a long-term investment in Jordan as something worth making.

Should the Clippers decide that trading Jordan is what they want to do, they will likely be able to find at least a few suitors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately need someone who can improve their defense, and Jordan could be the player they are looking for. The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers have also been linked to him previously.

The Cavaliers are worth paying attention to in particular, seeing as how they may want to make one more push for the NBA Finals with LeBron James on the team. Maybe the Cavaliers are the ones who will be willing to pay the Clippers' asking price for Jordan.

There is still some time left before the trade deadline - enough time for the Clippers to find a deal to their liking that also gives them good reasons to part ways with Jordan.