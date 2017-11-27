NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Not Rushing to Deal DeAndre Jordan

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

DeAndre Jordan is the rare, homegrown star for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the course of his Clipper career, Jordan has gone from being a raw, athletic prospect who could be something to becoming one of the finest big man defenders in the entire league.

Fans and people within the organization have fallen in love with Jordan's development and brand of high-energy play, and that is why it should probably come as no surprise that the franchise is being very careful with regards to what their next move is with the 29-year-old center, even as trade rumors have begun to swirl around him.

The Clippers have been one of the more disappointing teams this season, though injuries have certainly played a role in their underwhelming start.

Still, with the Clippers now in a hole and teams ahead of them in the standings looking better equipped to stay in the playoff race long term, the talk has quickly turned to what can the team get in exchange for their super-athletic shot-swatter.

The Clippers, for their part, do not appear to be in a hurry, however.

According to a recent report from Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, though the Cleveland Cavaliers may be open to trading Tristan Thompson for Jordan, the Clippers are not at that point just yet. Furthermore, it was noted that the Clippers may be seeking more in exchange for their star center, and they may be willing to explore more of the market in search of a better offer.

It works to the Clippers advantage that Jordan has been remarkably durable throughout his career, per Basketball-Reference, and so there is no real need for them to rush a deal.

The Clippers may even be willing to push this all the way up to the Feb. 8 trading deadline if need be, and who knows, if the team is somehow in playoff contention then maybe they do not even have to make a move.

After all, holding on to the homegrown star is not the worst thing in the world.

This situation involving DeAndre Jordan is going to be that one fans will want to monitor as it may continue to change in the weeks and perhaps even months ahead.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.