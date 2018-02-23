NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Interested in Pursuing Oklahoma Thunder's Paul George?

Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Jan. 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) looks for an open man against Detroit Pistons guard, Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesar's Arena.

Where Oklahoma City Thunder wingman Paul George will head during the offseason has been the talk of the town lately, especially since his contract for the 2018–2019 campaign includes a player option. At the recent NBA All-Star Weekend, George talked about his impending decision and admitted he did not know yet where to sign.

In a report published by the Orange County Register last week, the publication quoted George as saying, "It's funny but at the end of the day I know where my decision lands, or what my decision is, and that's all that matters. I know what I feel is best, but it's a long ways until the end of the season."

Since George is from Los Angeles, it is not surprising if the Lakers are still interested in signing him. It can be recalled that back in August, the team was already fined $500,000 for trying to get George despite his impermissible contract. The Lakers reportedly had about $70-million cap space during the offseason after trading Larry Nance, Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to the Cleveland Cavaliers and listing George and LeBron James among the players they would like to pursue.

Even Lakers fans seem to want George in the team. Last Saturday, Lakers fans started exclaiming "We want Paul!" during George's appearance at the media day in Los Angeles. However, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook was quick to respond to the chant and said his teammate was not going anywhere.

It remains to be seen what George's decision will be. As far as his stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder is concerned, the NBA star said in an interview last month that he was happy with his team. He also said that Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were like brothers to him. "Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make... A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate's back" he said.