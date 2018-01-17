NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Will Have a Difficult Time Trading Julius Randle

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena, Dec. 22, 2017.

Julius Randle doesn't seem to be drawing as much trade interest as expected.

The former University of Kentucky standout has played really well this season in spite of his inconsistent playing time, and he can help a lot of contenders as an athletic bruiser off the bench who also happens to have a decent mid-range game as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to ask for a future first-round draft pick or an expiring contract in return for Randle, but according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, teams are reluctant to part ways with their assets because they believe they can just sign Randle in the offseason.

"The biggest obstacle is that he'll be a restricted free agent in the offseason. In talking to teams, they feel that instead of giving up an asset or first-round pick for Randle, they can just go out and sign him. Give him an offer sheet in the summer and not give up an asset. ... If [Lakers] keep him, that's an indication that they're going to retain him when we get into the summer," Marks said, via Lakers Nation.

Well, it's true the Lakers are going to have a hard time finding a team that's willing to give up a first-round pick for a player who may be available this summer. As noted by Marks, the Lakers may opt to keep Randle instead.

In any case, a lot of observers have already noted that keeping Randle wouldn't hurt the team because he could help lure free agents to Los Angeles with his ability to make an impact in limited minutes.

Randle is currently averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23 minutes per game, and he's also shooting 54.3 percent from the field, 25 percent from beyond the arc, and 68.6 percent from the free-throw line.