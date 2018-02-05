NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Looking to Acquire Guard Tyreke Evans

Reuters/Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Dec. 21, 2017.

It looks like the Miami Heat is in the market for a guard who can slot into the role vacated by the injured for Dion Waiters.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Heat are reportedly one of the teams that have reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies to inquire about the availability of versatile guard Tyreke Evans.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney has also reported the same thing, and he said they are planning to bring him off the bench if they can acquire him in a trade with the Grizzlies.

"With Dion Waiters out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery, the focus has been on acquiring some punch on the bench, and Miami has been chasing Memphis guard Tyreke Evans earnestly — it would have the double benefit of keeping Evans from the Celtics, who most around the league consider the frontrunners to land Evans," Deveney said in his report.

But, as noted by Deveney, the Heat may not have the necessary assets to trade for Evans. Previous reports have indicated that the Grizzlies are asking for a first-round pick in return for the combo guard. However, the Heat cannot give up their first-round selection this year because it is promised to the Phoenix Suns (top-seven protected) as part of the Goran Dragić trade in 2015.

Deveney suggested offering forward Justise Winslow to the Grizzlies for Evans, but he also admitted that a straight swap would not make sense for the Heat because Evans could simply walk away once his contract expires after the season.

"The Heat have been willing to trade third-year man Justise Winslow, but a straight deal of a 21-year-old like Winslow for a few months of Evans doesn't make much sense for Miami," Deveney said.

It will be interesting to see if the Heat can work out a deal for Evans in the next few days.

Evans is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and a steal in under 32 minutes this season, and he's shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range, and 79.9 percent from the free-throw stripe.