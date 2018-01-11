NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Considering Reunion With Andrew Bogut

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Innerarity) The Miami Heats' Chris Bosh (R) defends against Milwaukee Bucks' Andrew Bogut during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, Jan. 22, 2012.

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in bringing back one of the key players during their "Fear the Deer" playoff run back in 2010.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Bucks are considering a reunion with former top pick Andrew Bogut.

"I was told shortly after Bogut cleared waivers that at least two teams expressed interest in signing him. The Bucks weren't one of those teams, although a Bucks official said Bucks general manager Jon Horst, along with his staff, have thoroughly discussed the pros and cons of signing Bogut," Woelfel said.

"The 7-foot Bogut would certainly help fill a conspicuous void for the Bucks: rebounding. Bogut has been a top-notch rebounder throughout his career, averaging 8.7 boards," he added.

The Bucks have been searching for a center since they shipped Greg Monroe to the Phoenix Suns in the Eric Bledsoe trade, and instead of pursuing All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, they may opt for the cheaper option and sign Bogut.

Bogut won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, but he had his most productive seasons as a member of the Bucks from 2005 to 2012.

The Australian center hasn't really played much in the past couple of seasons and he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 6. However, he has shown that he can still be productive in limited minutes and he's the type of player the Bucks are looking for right now.

Aside from his prowess on the glass, Bogut is also an excellent rim protector and he's one of the most talented passing big men in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The only problem is that he's a lumbering big man who is not a threat outside the paint, so the Bucks will still have to decide if he's a fit with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo.