Bucks reportedly looking at Whiteside as their fallback option if they cannot acquire DeAndre Jordan

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) slam dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Arena, April 12, 2017.

The Milwaukee Bucks understand the importance of this season and the need to put a good team around ascendant superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Currently, the Bucks are in playoff position, but with the Detroit Pistons having just recently acquired a star player in Blake Griffin and the New York Knicks showing that they want to continue to fight for a postseason berth, it is far from guaranteed that there will be a playoff game hosted in Milwaukee this year.

That desire to secure a playoff berth could be why the Bucks are being mentioned as a franchise that could be active in the final days leading up to the Feb. 8 trading deadline.

One of the latest rumors involving the Bucks is related to their reported desire to add a center.

According to a recent report from Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Bucks "continue to be mentioned in NBA circles as having eyes for Miami's Hassan Whiteside."

Over on Twitter, Kyler added that the Bucks want DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, but Whiteside is apparently the player they are looking at as a fallback option.

It is still hard to get a good grasp on what the Clippers actually want to do for the rest of the season, so it makes sense for the Bucks to also be open to the idea of engaging the Miami Heat quickly and going after Whiteside should their reported first choice not be available.

Whiteside would be a good addition for the Bucks as he could shore up the team's defense down low and serve as another hard-charging roll man who can attack the rim consistently.

Whiteside is not going to come cheap, however, so the Bucks may have to give up some good assets if they want him starting at the center spot for them.

The Bucks still have some time left before the deadline, and they could be spending the next few days looking closely at Whiteside.