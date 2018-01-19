NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Interested in DeAndre Jordan

Reuters/Jeff Hanisch The Milwaukee Bucks keen to get DeAndre Jordan on their team.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to get a grip on Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan.

The National Basketball Association's (NBA) trade season is coming to a close this February, and the Milwaukee Bucks are interested to grab Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers, Gerry Woelfel of the Journal Times announced on Twitter.

"Bucks keenly interested in Clippers' DeAndre Jordan," Woelfel said in his post. However, he also revealed that the Bucks are not at the top of Jordan's list of teams that he would consider trading himself to.

Clevis Murray of NBC Boston confirmed from ESPN that Jordan "wants to be traded to the Houston Rockets." That means that the Bucks might not get a shot of getting Jordan on their team.

However, Metro reports that the Bucks just might have a chance in acquiring Jordan for a trade. But this might cost the Milwaukee Bucks some of their best players on their roster. The Clippers might want to get Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Thon Maker, and more. Even so, the Clippers might not be interested in what the Bucks have to offer, passing by them in making a trade with Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently far from the goals that they set the season started. According to Brewhoop, the Bucks aimed to win over 50 games and claim a first-round playoff series.

Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired only a 23–20 standing and ranked an average seventh place in the Eastern Conference. This means that the team should make a trade this season to improve their chances of winning more games in the league.

Other than Jordan, there are many other players that could help the Milwaukee Bucks achieve their goals. One of them is New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins, but they would have to trade off Jabari Parker — who has a restricted free agency contract coming up — and Maker.

The NBA trade season officially ends on Feb. 8.