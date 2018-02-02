NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Heat's Hassan Whiteside and Clippers' DeAndre Jordan

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) slam dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Arena, April 12, 2017.

Looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are still looking to make an upgrade at the center position before the trade deadline.

According to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, the Bucks still haven't given up hope on a potential trade for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, and they are reportedly keeping an eye on Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside as well.

"The prevailing thought around the NBA is the Bucks would be open to and are pursuing a major player trade and have been linked to the Clippers and DeAndre Jordan. They also continue to be mentioned in NBA circles as having eyes for Miami's Hassan Whiteside," Kyler wrote in his report.

"It's hard to imagine either deal gets done without the inclusion of Parker, so the Bucks getting a chance to see him on the court for a few games before the deadline may go a long way in cementing their decision," he added.

As noted by Kyler, the price to acquire either of them is quite steep because the Bucks may have to part ways with forward Jabari Parker.

Kyler also noted that the Bucks may have a difficult time pulling off a deal for Whiteside because the Heat have climbed all the way to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and they likely don't want to shake things up right now.

At the moment, a trade with the Clippers is more likely because they are likely going to struggle to make the playoffs after they traded away Blake Griffin. However, the Bucks have to be willing to give up some of their young players if they want to convince the Clippers to part ways with Jordan.

Whiteside is averaging 14.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in under 26 minutes per game this season.

Jordan is currently averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and a block in under 33 minutes.