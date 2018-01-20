NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Remain Interested in Center DeAndre Jordan

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports) LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black (28) during the NBA game at the Staples Center, Jan. 14, 2017.

Looks like the Milwaukee Bucks haven't given up yet on their pursuit of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Bucks are still interested in acquiring Jordan, and they are the frontrunners for his services right now. Of course, that could change in the days leading up to the trade deadline next month.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously untouchable in trade conversations, but the Bucks still have several players with high market value like all-around wing Khris Middleton and reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

Last month, Woelfel said the Clippers are interested in getting Middleton, Brogdon and center John Henson in any deal for their center. So at least the Bucks already have an idea of what the Clippers want in return for Jordan.

"The Clippers, I've been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them," Woelfel said in his report. "From a contractual standpoint, Jordan is being paid $22.64 million this season. Middleton and Henson are collecting $14M and $11M, respectively, while Brogdon is being paid $1.31M this season," he added.

Some have even suggested that the Bucks may be willing to part with Jabari Parker to acquire Jordan. There's some concern regarding Parker's long-term health after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee for the second time in his career last season, but the former Duke University standout has potential to become an All-Star for years to come.

In any case, the Clippers are clearly in no rush to trade Jordan, so the Bucks still have a lot of time to put together an enticing package.

Jordan is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a block in under 33 minutes a game. He's also shooting 66.1 percent from the field and 60.4 percent from the free-throw line.