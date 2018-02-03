NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Interested in Guard Malik Monk

Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 7, 2017.

Rookie guard Malik Monk seems to have caught the eye of the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Bucks have recently reached out to the Charlotte Hornets to inquire about Monk's availability before the trade deadline next week.

"While most of the trade chatter concerning the Bucks has revolved around centers – DeAndre Jordan, Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee, etc. – the Bucks have explored obtaining a shooting guard. League sources said the Bucks had contacted the Hornets about rookie Malik Monk, the 11th overall pick in last June's draft," Woelfel wrote in his report.

However, nothing is imminent at the moment because the Hornets' front office still has not decided if they will place him on the trading block. "There is apparently a split in the Hornets' hierarchy as to whether they should keep Monk or move him," Woelfel said.

Monk does seem like an intriguing option because of his ability to connect from long range. With reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon sidelined for six to eight weeks with partially torn quadriceps tendon, the Bucks could really use someone who could help stretch the floor to give Giannis Antetokounmpo more room to operate.

The former University of Kentucky standout is regarded as one of the most offensively-gifted players in the 2017 draft, but he has had a difficult time transitioning to the pro game on both ends of the floor, and he has not really seen much playing time in his rookie campaign in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Monk is currently averaging 5.1 points and 1.3 assists in under 13 minutes a game, and he has struggled with his jumper throughout the season. He is shooting 33.7 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Still, Monk has the potential to become an elite off-ball shooter