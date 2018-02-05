NBA Trade Rumors: Moving Joakim Noah a Difficult Task for the New York Knicks

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, Feb. 1, 2017.

With the trade deadline just a few days away, the New York Knicks are expected to ramp up efforts to move Joakim Noah. However, the Knicks are unlikely to find a trade partner for the veteran center in the coming days because they have reportedly refused to throw in a draft pick to sweeten the deal.

"Finding a deal for Noah and the three years, $54 million left on his contract has already been a futile task for the Knicks, who, league sources told Wojnarowski, are unwilling to attach significant future draft assets or young Knicks players to incentivize a team to take on Noah," ESPN's Ian Begley said in his report.

A buyout remains a possibility, though. But, Noah does not want to give up a big chunk of his guaranteed money. "The Knicks could try to negotiate a contract buyout with Noah and his agent, Bill Duffy, but Noah's camp isn't motivated to give back guaranteed money on his contract without at least a clear avenue to make it back elsewhere as a free agent," Begley noted.

Noah allowed his frustration over the lack of playing time to boil over after he played only five minutes in a 123–112 road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23. The next day, the veteran center had a heated exchange with head coach Jeff Hornacek during practice, and he has been exiled from the team since then.

Noah is a two-time All-Star and a former Defensive Player of the Year (2014). The veteran center is averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in under six minutes per game this season. However, at this point in his career, some feel that he does not deserve to play ahead of Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn, and Willy Hernangómez.

Right now, Noah is on an indefinite leave of absence from the team, and he is unlikely to play for the Knicks again after his dispute with Hornacek.