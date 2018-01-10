NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Not Listening to Trade Offers for DeMarcus Cousins

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY) New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) reacts after a score by teammate guard E'Twaun Moore (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Smoothie King Center, Dec. 13, 2017.

DeMarcus Cousins doesn't seem to be going anywhere this season.

The All-Star center is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have not considered moving him before the trade deadline because they are planning to re-sign him in the offseason.

It should be noted that Cousins hasn't given the team any assurance that he will re-sign with them when his contract expires, so this is a risky move for the Pelicans because they won't get anything in return if he decides to sign elsewhere this summer.

But it seems the Pelicans are willing to take the risk, and perhaps they should since they are in the mix for a spot in the playoffs.

Fortunately, Anthony Davis has already started urging Cousins to re-sign with the Pelicans.

"A.D. hits me with little jabs about free agency all the time, but he also understands. It was Jrue in that situation last [offseason], and we understood his situation. Of course, they throw their little jabs. They throw their little jokes. But they are serious at the same time. They are respectful about it at the same time," Cousins said last month in an interview with The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

"They have been great about it. It's never been like a pressure thing. But I know where their heart is and they know where mine is. We have a great understanding," he added.

Cousins has been posting stellar numbers across the board this season, and they will likely have a hard time replacing him if they trade him in the middle of the season unless they get another All-Star caliber player in return.

The three-time All-Star is currently averaging 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 rebounds in under 36 minutes a game. He's also shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.