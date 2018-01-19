NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Will Not Trade Anthony Davis This Season

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports) Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) celebrates winning the MVP in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center, Feb. 19, 2017.

Sorry Boston Celtics fans, the New Orleans Pelicans have absolutely no intention of trading Anthony Davis this season.

There have been numerous rumors linking the All-Star forward to the Celtics throughout the season, but during an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Pelicans are planning to hold on to Davis.

"Boston's uniquely positioned in that they have draft picks and young players and all the things — if a team was gonna trade Anthony Davis — all the things you'd want. But [the Pelicans] aren't trading Anthony Davis ... He wants to make it work in New Orleans. He wants to get into the playoffs," Wojnarowski said, via Sporting News.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has also addressed the rumor recently, and he has made it clear that there's no way they are trading Davis to the Celtics — or any other team for that matter.

"I know there's been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever," Gentry said, according to the Boston Herald. "Yeah, we'll trade him. But they're going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought," he continued.

By now, Gentry must be tired of hearing all the talk about how Davis was likely going to be traded if they continue to struggle this season.

Davis is under contract with New Orleans until the end of the 2020–2021 season, so there's no reason to move him right now.

He is also enjoying another stellar season with the Pelicans.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks in under 37 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 55.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line. Davis' shooting percentages are all career highs.