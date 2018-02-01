NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Interested in Nets Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) shoots over Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (0) during the second half at American Airlines Arena, Dec. 29, 2017.

The New York Knicks seem to be keeping an eye on a player who can help them improve their perimeter defense.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Brooklyn Nets to discuss a potential deal involving Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. However, talks failed to advance because the Nets are asking for a first-round draft pick in return for the promising forward.

"That the Knicks' pick is looking more like a lottery selection makes it virtually untouchable," Berman said in his report.

At the moment, Hollis-Jefferson may be worth a lottery first-round pick, but his potential upside and ability to defend multiple positions should make him an interesting target for the Knicks.

"With Frank Ntilikina, Hollis-Jefferson, and Porzingis, the Knicks would have a trio of players who could collectively defend every position on the floor," Maxwell Ogden said in his column for Daily Knicks.

"At 6'7″ and 214 pounds with a 7'1″ wingspan, Hollis-Jefferson has the physical gifts to make an impact in multiple phases. It stands to reason that his effectiveness would improve alongside a 7'3″ rim protector and a 6'5″ point guard who has proven willing and able to hound defenders," he continued.

It should be noted that Hollis-Jefferson is not anywhere close to a finished product. He's still not a consistent perimeter shooter and that is probably the biggest downside to his game. Nowadays, it is important for a wing player to have the range to help space the floor.

Right now, the Knicks may be better off keeping their first-round pick.

Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in under 29 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 27.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.4 percent from the free-throw line.