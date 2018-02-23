NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Discussed Malik Monk Deal Before The Trade Deadline

Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 7, 2017.

The New York Knicks ultimately selected point guard Frank Ntilikina with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft last summer, but recent reports have indicated that they never took Malik Monk off their radar.

In a recent episode of "The Ringer NBA Show," basketball analyst Kevin O'Connor said the Knicks actually reached out to the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline earlier this month to discuss a potential deal involving Monk.

"Prior to the deadline, I heard he was somebody that they were listening to offers for already. I heard some noise the Knicks were going for him prior to the deadline," O'Connor said of Monk, via the NJ Advance Media. "It's odd, maybe they've soured on him quickly," he continued.

The Knicks ended up acquiring point guard Emmanuel Mudiay from the Denver Nuggets on deadline day, so perhaps they opted not to pursue Monk this time because they have already added depth to their backcourt. Still, it is possible they may attempt to add him again in the offseason.

At any rate, Monk actually thought the Knicks were picking him last year, and he has admitted that he was surprised when they decided to go with Ntilikina instead.

"Me, my agent, everybody in my agency, my family -- we thought we were going to New York," Monk said in an interview with the New York Daily News last year. "It was here, my agent is here (based in New York), a great agent, everybody thought it was going to be here. Went to dinner with (Jackson), had a great workout, everything was positive," he added.

Monk has struggled in his first season in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The former University of Kentucky standout is currently averaging 5.0 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 33.5 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three-point range, and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.