NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Has No Plans of Letting Paul George Go

Reuters/Mark D. Smith Oklahoma City Thunder isn't giving Paul George up just yet.

The Oklahoma City Thunder appears to have no plans to let Paul George go to the market.

ESPN reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder is looking forward to play the entire season with George on their side. The team is hopeful that George will decide to renew his contract with them if they achieve a strong position in the playoffs.

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder has made a strong impression on George, the player hasn't given any decisions yet if he's staying with them or not. But the Thunders already expected this when they made the trade for George.

The Thunders' general manager, Sam Presti, knows that it will be a season-long process for George to decide whether he wants to be hooked with the team for longer. Presti is patiently waiting for George to give his answers through his agent, Aaron Mintz, and knows that this time will come later on.

According to Sporting News, one of the reasons why the OKC Thunder won't let go of George just yet is because of his outstanding defense.

Despite George's scoring points dipping from his past performance with the Indiana Pacers, the Thunders believe that he's still in the adjustment period of being part of a new team.

What the OKC Thunders really value in George right now is his play for defense, where he lead the team in the league with 2.2 steals and 4.5 deflections per game. George is also ranked second in recovering loose balls for the National Basketball Association (NBA) league this season.

George's developing offense play and valuable defense skills almost puts him in the same categories of NBA's best players such as Kevin Durant. His skills give him something that the OKC Thunder is holding on to.

Meanwhile, another player hot in trade rumors is DeMarcus Cousins, who is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. But like George, the Pelicans have no plans to let go of Cousins yet because of his powerful dynamic with teammate Anthony Davis.