NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Moving Paul George This Season Now Seems Highly Unlikely

Recent comments from George could be hinting that he is warming up to the idea of staying with the Thunder long-term

Reuters/Mark D. Smith-USA Today Sports Nov 10, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball defended by LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Back in November and even stretching into early December, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to be in trouble.

Climbing over .500 was proving to be a struggle at the time, and on the floor, the players seemed to be feeling the pressure of the enormous preseason expectations foisted upon them after they made big splashes in the trade market.

There were even some people suggesting that maybe they would be better off trading offseason acquisition Paul George for younger players.

Well, since that early season swoon, the Thunder have been rolling.

While many fans may have understandably been distracted by the different commotions taking place around the league in recent weeks, the Thunder have been busy reeling off wins.

The Thunder have enjoyed a good start to 2018 and the members of the roster also seem to be growing closer.

George in particular seems to really be growing fonder of his teammates and the organization as well.

After Westbrook questioned what he perceived to be George being wrongfully left out of this year's All-Star game, the latter expressed his appreciation for how his teammate stood up for him.

During an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, George called Westbrook a "stand up guy" and added that it was "awesome" that he had his back.

George also mentioned that the presence of Westbrook was making his decision "easier to make."

Presumably, George was referencing his upcoming foray into free agency when he mentioned his "decision."

While addressing some members of the media recently, George talked again about Westbrook. A video shared by ESPN's Royce Young showed him saying that the opportunity to play with Westbrook was what makes it "attractive" to be with the Thunder.

Going by those comments, it seems like the Thunder should look into offering George a new contract instead of checking the trade market for offers.

It is still far from guaranteed that George will stay with the Thunder long-term, and whether he is even leaning that way is a mystery.

At the very least though, those early season rumblings that were hinting that the Thunder should look to trade George may be put to bed now, as it seems like he, Westbrook and the others members of team are focused on this season and the playoffs to come.

Who knows? If the Thunder do go deep into the playoffs, perhaps George will decide that playing with Westbrook is what he wants to do for the next few years.