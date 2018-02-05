NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Interested in Clippers Guard Avery Bradley

Reuters/Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley (22) dribbles defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 8, 2017.

Avery Bradley may have to switch teams again before the NBA trade deadline closes on Thursday.

According to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps, the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the defensive-minded guard as a possible replacement for the injured Andre Roberson.

Bradley has just joined the Los Angeles Clippers last week as part of the Blake Griffin trade with the Detroit Pistons, but he does not seem to fit into the team's long-term plans. With Roberson expected to miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured left patellar tendon, Bradley will likely step into the starting lineup immediately if the Thunder succeeds in acquiring him from the Clippers.

"While Bradley has played below the standard he'd set for himself as a Boston Celtic, he could, in theory, give the Thunder much of what Roberson provided before he got injured. Bradley doesn't have the same size and strength as Roberson, but has been considered a strong man-to-man defender throughout his career, able to handle either point guards or shooting guards," Bontemps said in his report.

"Making a move for him to strengthen this year's team would be another way for the Thunder to prove its commitment to winning to George," he added.

But, as noted by Bontemps, the Thunder's lack of tradable assets may prevent them from completing a deal for Bradley. The veteran guard's health issues may pose a problem as well. He has already missed multiple games this season due to a lingering groin injury. Still, Bradley remains an interesting option for the Thunder because of his ability to defend both guard positions.

Bradley is averaging 14.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in under 32 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 40.9 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three-point range, and 76.3 percent from the free-throw stripe.