NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic 'Open for Business' Ahead of Trade Deadline

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Amway Center, Oct. 24, 2017.

The Orlando Magic are reportedly "open for business" as the trade deadline approaches.

According to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, everyone on the Magic roster is available for trade, but they are going to be selective in the deals that they make.

"The Magic have arguably some of the more team-friendly deals in the NBA in Fournier, center Nikola Vucevic and injured swingman Terrence Ross. The Magic do not seem eager to cash those favorable chips in unless it returned something significant in terms of a roster upgrade," Kyler wrote in his report.

"The Magic also don't find draft pick based offers overly appealing, mainly because of the youth on the roster already and the likelihood their own pick will land in the top five. Too much youth, especially mid-to-late first round youth, would likely stall forward progress," he added.

The Magic are doing the smart thing here by treading carefully in the trade market. They don't really have to make a move if it doesn't benefit them.

Aaron Gordon is by far the most valuable asset on their roster. However, Kyler said a trade involving him seems unlikely because of the Magic's asking price. Apparently, they are asking for an All-Star caliber in return for the high-flying forward.

Gordon is a promising player with a high ceiling, but teams are unwilling to give up a proven star for someone who is still years away from reaching his full potential.

Gordon is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in under 34 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 37 percent from beyond the arc, and 73.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Kyler has also noted that the Magic will find it difficult to move Bismack Biyombo. The center has failed to live up to expectations since he signed a four-year, $72-million contract with the Magic in 2016.